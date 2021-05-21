Netizens claim actress Anoushay Abbasi will ‘burn in hell’

Anoushay Abbasi shared pictures of her weight loss transformation. A milestone that the Pakistani actress would have been proud of. However, the social media users were not fans of her pictures.

Anoushay shared pictures of herself decked with gym clothes, which made the netizens think that her clothing was too vulgar and that they do not like her flaunting her appearance.

Some netizens even went as far as saying that she will go to hell due to her ‘bold’ dressing.

The 37-year-old’s post received mixed comments, as some fans admired her transformation and applauded her. On the other hand, some people commented how she her dressing is too bold.

