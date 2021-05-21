Rupee extends losses against dollar for fourth day

Pakistani rupee continued losing streak against the US dollar for the fourth straight day on Thursday and was weakened by another 24 paisas (-0.16 percent) in the interbank.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs153.22 and closed at Rs153.46. The local currency has shed Rs1.18 against the greenback during the last four days. Within the open market, rupee was traded at 153/153.80 per dollar.

The local unit has gained Rs14.60 against the greenback in the current fiscal year 2020-21 while appreciation has been Rs6.38 in 2021.

Deterioration in Pakistain rupee continued owing to demand for import and corporate payments. They said that due to extended Eid holidays the rupee has been under pressure. They said that ease in restriction related to coronavirus also encouraged importers to place orders to their foreign buyers. They, however, said that the record inflows of workers’ remittances and export receipts of the local currency would make gains in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves held by the country stand at $22,910.3 million by the week ended May 07, 2021, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Monday. The reserves held by the central bank stand at $15,774.5 million while reserves held by commercial banks stand at $7,135.80 million.