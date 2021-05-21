Willock scores again to earn Newcastle win over Sheffield United

NEWCASTLE: Joe Willock scored in his sixth consecutive Premier League game to give Newcastle United a 1-0 win over relegated Sheffield United in front of 10,000 spectators at St James’ Park on Wednesday. Willock, 21, became the youngest player to achieve the feat as Newcastle moved provisionally up to 15th in the standings after their final home game of the season. The Arsenal loanee scored in first-half stoppage time when he made a run into the box and leapt to head home Jacob Murphy’s cross, prompting Newcastle fans to chant “Joe Willock, we want you to stay” after the game. “I’m not sure (about my future). I need to have a conversation and see what the best move for me is,” Willock told the BBC. “I have made friends for life and made a really big connection with the fans. It is one of my options and I am going to consider it.” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said keeping Willock at the club was a difficult decision. “We have to respect he’s Arsenal’s player,” Bruce said. “If we can, we’d love to bring him here… he’s exactly what we needed.”













