IOC President Bach to visit Japan from July 12 ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games

TOKYO: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan from July 12, ahead of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, broadcaster TV Asahi reported on Thursday. Plans for Bach to visit Japan in May were postponed due to a government-issued state of emergency aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus infections. The Games, which was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and is scheduled to start on July 23, is seeing mounting opposition from the Japanese public over fears it would burden medical services.













