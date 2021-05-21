Mahira takes part in protest against Israel

Mahira Khan was among thousands of protesters who gathered in Karachi to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The “Raees” actress was holding “Free Palestine” placard at the demonstration where Shehryar Munawar and other people from TV and film industry were also present.

Hundreds of protests were held in all major cities of Pakistan against Israeli attacks that have killed more than 200 Palestinians including children during the last few days.

Pakistani actors, musicians and artists have raised their voice against the Israeli atrocities and called on their fans to record their protest against the Jewish state.