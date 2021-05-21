No injury in embassy fire incident in Tokyo: FO

A fire broke out at the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday; however, no injuries were reported as all staff had safely been evacuated. Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri informed this on Thursday. According to him, firefighters were dispatched to the scene after the Tokyo Fire Department received an emergency notification and they remained successful in putting out the blaze. The spokesperson said that no major property damage was reported during the fire. “The cause of the fire is being ascertained in collaboration with the local police and the fire department,” Chaudhri maintained. The embassy is located in Tokyo’s Azabu district, which houses the diplomatic missions of many countries.













