Engr Muhammad Ayub takes over charge of NTDC managing director

LAHORE: The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has appointed Engr Muhammad Ayub as Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) as a stopgap arrangement. The NTDC Board of Directors has recently promoted him as Deputy Managing Director Planning & Engineering.

The spokesman of NTDC has said that Engr. Muhammad Ayub did his Master of Engineering (Power System) from the University of Technology Lahore. He also holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Virtual University Islamabad.

Mr. Muhammad Ayub enjoys more than 36 years of local and international engineering experience in High Voltage Transmission, Project Management, Construction, Operation, and Maintenance of the power sector. He performed his duties in NTDC as General Manager Technical, General Manager (SO) NPCC.

The spokesman said that the outgoing MD NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan will continue to perform his duties as General Manager Technical Services Group (TSG) NTDC.