Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel road today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of 103-kilometer long Naukundi-Mashkhel road on Thursday.

وزیراعظم عمران خان آج انشاللہ ماشکیل تا نوکنڈی روڈ کا سنگ بنیاد رکھیں گے۔ نوکنڈی، تفتان بارڈر کے قریب واقع ہے اور بلوچستان کے دور دراز اور انتہائی پسماندہ علاقے ہیں-اس 2رویہ سڑک پر تقریباً 7 ارب روپے کی لاگت آئے گی۔اس سے تقریباً 4 ہزار لوگوں کو روزگار ملے گا۔تکمیل 2 سال میں ہوگی pic.twitter.com/2dcShYy2ri — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 20, 2021

The project to be completed in two years will help generate direct and indirect job opportunities for about 4,000 people. Areas adjacent to Naukundi-Mashkhel section in Balochistan will greatly benefit from the construction of this road as it will provide them easy access to the Iranian border in less time. This will promote local trade especially that of dates which will mark a new beginning in the socio economic development of these areas.