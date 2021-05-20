NCOC allows holding of professional exams: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said the National Command and Operation Centre has allowed holding of professional exams.

NCOC has allowed holding of professional exams/tests etc. Please apply to Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Islamabad with details of exam centres, number of students and SOPs to be followed. If all arrangements are satisfactory permission will be given promptly — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 20, 2021

In a tweet on Thursday, he said details regarding exam centers, number of students and SOPs to be followed should be shared with the Secretary Education Ministry.

The minister said if all arrangements are satisfactory, permission will be given promptly for such exams.