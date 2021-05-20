Daily Times

NCOC allows holding of professional exams: Shafqat

Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said the National Command and Operation Centre has allowed holding of professional exams.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said details regarding exam centers, number of students and SOPs to be followed should be shared with the Secretary Education Ministry.

The minister said if all arrangements are satisfactory, permission will be given promptly for such exams.

