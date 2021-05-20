Engro Fertilizers accelerates digitization through SAP Fiori gamification

With the task of managing user adoption to technological change at hand, Engro Fertilizers’ gamification of SAP Fiori has revolutionized the concept of digitization.

Engro Fertilizers Limited, a premier Pakistani fertilizer manufacturing and marketing company and a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, has accelerated its digitization at anunprecedented pace through the gamification of the SAP Fiori software application.This innovative initiative helped the company overcome several internal corporate challenges, such as employee resistance to digital change andenhancing sales force performance by enabling them through technology.

Developed by SAP, a global leader in software, Fiori allowsorganizationsto create customized applications depending on specific needs. The application’s adoption gave Engro Fertilizers’ sales force direct access to real time datalike inventory,customer balances and customeraccounts on their smart phones, empowering them to make data-centric decisions. However,the initial resistance to adopting a new technology resulted in restricted app usage with employees still dwelling on traditional inefficient practices.

To drive employee engagement and ensure maximum utilization of the app’s key offerings for better sales and customer servicing, the commercial excellence team at Engro Fertilizers integrated aninnovative concept of gamification into S/4Hana Fiori where a game-like interactive interface was introduced,titled “The Pakistan Walk”.

Players – users -from all three levels of sales force including Zonal, Regional, and Territory sales managers had to race through seven different creative levels designed as seven different cities of Pakistan to achieve KPIs based on certain functions and reports of Fiori app. Other gamification elements like live dice roll activities, badges, scorecard, video teasers, and bonus rounds were also introduced to spike engagement. Within six weeks, significant behavioral change was observed with more than 10,000 times app usage for data and reports, average usage of 73 times per player, and enhancing engagement to 99%.

“Last year we rolled out SAP Fiori application to facilitate our sales teamsto have access of live data, enabling them to serve the customer better and to strengthen the Engro brand. However, the lack of adoption due to the learning curve was a matter of concern,” said Nadir Qureshi, CEOEngro Fertilizers. “The Pakistan Walk, an innovative gamificationinitiative by thecommercial excellence team proved revolutionary in this regard which not only increased the application’s usage but also improved the performance of our sales team.”

Commenting on this ingenious method of driving employee attitude and increasing app usage, Saquib Ahmed, Managing Director SAP Pakistan, commented, “SAP has always been committed to propelling innovation in businesses while keeping the element of ease of doing business at the center. The successful gamification of SAP Fioriby Engro Fertilizers is considered a global best practice and serves as a milestone in digital transformation journey, giving an excellent solution to user resistance to new change and technology.”