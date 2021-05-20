Court issues arrest warrant against ex-chairman CDA

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal and others for non appearance in a graft reference. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference pertaining to sell of a welfare plot after converting into commercial filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Farkhand Iqbal and accused Latif Abid for continuous disappearance in the case. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till June 14.













