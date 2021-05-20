Palestine solidarity rally outside Governor House

Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar has said that owing to division amongst Muslim countries, Israel is resorting to terrorism in Palestine.

The World Human rights organizations including UNO have failed to address Israel-Palestine issue and history will never forgive them. We are appealing to business community and different organizations to donate for Palestine. We will not leave our Palestinian brethrens and sisters alone in this crisis. Governor Sarwar was addressing a big Palestine-Solidarity-Rally organized by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry outside Governor House Lahore. President Lahore Chamber of commerce and Industry Mian Tariq Misbah and other businessmen in big number were present in rally holding Palestinian flags, banners and Placards.

While talking to media on this occasion Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar announced to donate 10 million Rs for Palestine in collaboration with business community. Insha’Allah we will help our Palestinian brethren and sisters. There is no doubt Israel is doing worst form of terrorism in Palestine, 220 millions Pakistanis are standing firm with Palestinians, and will not spare no effort and sacrifice for them. Governor Sarwar said that if today all Muslim countries unite, no one can stop Palestine from liberty. It’s time for Muslim Ummah to come under single umbrella to respond to Israeli aggression in Jerusalem. Israel is one of the biggest terrorists in world, unfortunately UNO and other international forums are silent spectators and this is highly condemnable.

Governor Sarwar further said that PM Imran Khan is fighting Kashmir and Palestine case in whole world. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood will present Pakistani case for Palestine in UN session. I am thankful to business community who are recording their protest in favor of Palestine and also helping them financially.

President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that we are united for Palestine cause and Palestine will soon be a free state.