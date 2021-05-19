Luxury brands choosing Asian celebrities as their global ambassadors

Since last year luxury brands have shifted away from hiring actresses or singers from the USA or Europe to be their global ambassadors.

A marketing expert based between Shanghai in China and San Francisco in the US, Charlie Gu said, “Asia, in particular the Greater China region, has made an important contribution to luxury brands’ bottom line during Covid-19.” He also mentioned that it was no surprise that the brands are using Asian celebrities to boost excitement and sales within the region.

Charlie also said, “Asian celebrities tend to attract a young audience, selecting them as global ambassadors might also help bridge the age gap of luxury spending in the West and help brands expand their appeal to a younger demographic.”

Many brands want to combine luxury and contemporary culture together as quoted by Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s men’s director when he announced the Kpop band, BTS, to be their new ambassadors.

