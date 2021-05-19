Nawaz’s Sheikhupura properties to be auctioned on May 20

Authorities have decided to auction the Sheikhupura properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on May 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, the decision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sheikhupura to set a date for the bidding on properties has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petitioner Ashraf Malik has argued that he had bought 88 kanals of land in Sheikhupura from Nawaz Sharif and also paid Rs75 million to the former premier. He added that due to the arrest of Nawaz Sharif, the sale deed could not be implemented and he has also approached the civil court for the implementation of the sale deed. On the other hand, another petitioner named Aslam Aziz has also challenged the decision to auction 105 acres of fruit orchards in high court and asked the court to stop the process. The plaintiff has stated that he eased the land and invested heavily on it. Even my initial investment has been paid off, he added.