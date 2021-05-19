Justice Saeed sworn in as top AJK judge

Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan on Tuesday took oath as Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan administered oath to the new chief justice at a ceremony held at the President House in Muzaffarabad. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, members of the state cabinet, acting Chief Justice of High Court, Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, Deputy Attorney General for Pakistan Raja Khalid Mehmood Khan, senior officials of the AJK government, and the members of the legal fraternity attended the oath-taking ceremony. Members of the bar councils of Muzaffarabad, Hattian, Bagh, and Neelum and former chief justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia also attended the ceremony. Born in Lala Musa on March 10, 1962, Justice Saeed Akram completed graduation and LLB from the Punjab University. He was appointed as assistant advocate general Punjab in 1995 and elevated as judge Islamabad High Court in 2009. He also served as special prosecutor Anti-Narcotics Force at Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2010, and special public prosecutor of the government of Punjab. He also remained chairman of AJK Accountability Bureau in 2010, and judge of the AJK Supreme Court in 2011.













