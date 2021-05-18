Balochistan PA speaker, 4 ministers decide to resign

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly speaker and four provincial ministers have principally decided to resign in few days after developing differences with Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizengo and four provincial ministers including Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind and Zahoor Baledi would announce their resignation in a few days.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan removed Saleh Bhutani, the provincial minister for local government from his position a week ago. On the contrary, Jam Kamal accused the speaker of discriminating against treasury benches and giving more time to the opposition in the assembly.