Opposition to raise Rawalpindi Ring Road project scandal in PA session today

Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz will unveil the details of the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project scam in the session of Punjab Assembly that will start from today (Tuesday).

He was chairing the meeting of PML-N’s Punjab Parliamentary Advisory Committee on Monday at the party’s secretariat in Model Town. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab’s opposition leader said that PML-N will expose the 25 billion corruption in the Ring Road Rawalpindi project today in the session. It was also decided in the meeting that the PML-N will give tough time to the government during the session, as the law and order situation of the province has deteriorated in the last few months.

The senior MPAs of PML-N also decided that the inflation and skyrocketing prices of daily usage items will also be raised in the House. The meeting agreed that the farmers of the province have been badly hit due to the anti-agriculture policy of the government and the PML-N will raise their issues in the House. All the MPAs of the party have already been intimated regarding the proposed protest and talking points that will be highlighted during the session that will start from today.

The meeting was attended by former Speaker Rana Iqbal, MPAs Malik Nadeem Kamran, Ch Iqbal Gujjar, Samiullah Khan, Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Mansha Ullah Butt, Kh Imran Nazir and Sardar Awais Laghari.

Moreover, it is also highly likely that the PML-N will record its severe protest over placing the name of party’s president Shehbaz Sharif on the Exit Control List. He was not allowed to travel abroad by the government despite the permission granted by Lahore High Court.

The parliamentarians are also likely to talk about the aggression of Israel in Palestine as two resolutions were submitted in the House on Monday by the MPAs while condemning the brutality of Israeli forces.

In another resolution submitted on Monday by PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt, Chairman NAB was urged to take action against the corruption in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. “The Chairman NAB should confiscate all the records of the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project immediately and action should be taken against members of cabinet including Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Zulfi Bukhari as they benefited through the project,” said the resolution submitted by MPA Hina Butt.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had summoned the session of the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 at 2.00pm, at Assembly Chambers, Lahore. The Gazette Notification to this effect had been issued by the Assembly Secretariat. It will be the 32nd session of the 17th Assembly. Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will chair the session. The Punjab Assembly secretariat has issued the tentative schedule and the session will continue for nine days accordingly.