Tropical cyclone may hit parts of Tharparkar

BADIN: The deputy commissioner Tharparkar, Mohammad Nawaz Soho, has said that parts of the desert district still had some serious threats of the tropical cyclone. Speaking to the media persons in Soomro House in Nagarparkar on Monday, Mr. Soho said that the areas, which were bordering with Indian regions might face some threats of heavy rainfalls with mighty winds, adding he said that they had already asked the people to adopt the precautionary measures in the wake of the feared heavy rainfalls in certain areas of Tharparkar district.

“We have also made the proper and adequate arrangements to meet any eventuality and to shift the people to relief camps set up in different areas in case of torrential rainfall,” he added.

He said he, along with the lawmakers and officials, were visiting different remote areas to ensure the preparedness to tackle any untoward incident. Mr. Soho said there was no need to get panicked, but there was the need to ensure the safety measures to avoid any untoward incident during the rains. The officials in the Badin district also visited the various points in the coastal belt. They supervised the measures taken by the local functionaries to provide rescue and relief in case of any incident. The provincial minister, Mohammad Ismail Rahu, said that though there was no direct threat of the cyclone brewing in the Arabian Sea, they had made all the arrangements to prevent any untoward incident. He said that on the directions of chief minister Sindh, he was himself, supervising the efforts being made by the district administration after the officials of PDMA issued an alert.