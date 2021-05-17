Daily Times

Waqar Zaka appointed KP govt’s cryptocurrency expert

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has appointed television host turned cryptocurrency expert Waqar Zaka crypto expert, he revealed in a tweet.

In the tweet, he said, “I’m hired as a crypto expert by government of Pakistan and I have decided not to charge a single penny and I will provide all my services for free.”

It has been learnt that the KP provincial government has issued a formal notification in this regard. Zaka was appointed by the KP government as an expert in an advisory committee overseeing its digital assets including cryptocurrency and cryptomining.

It is worth mentioning here that  in March, the KP government said it is planning to build two hydroelectric-powered pilot “mining farms” to capitalise on a bullish global cryptocurrency market.

 

