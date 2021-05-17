Begum Naseem Wali Khan passes away

Former ANP provincial president and widow of ANP founder Khan Abdul Wali Khan, Begum Naseem Wali Khan passed away after a prolonged illness on Sunday. She was 85.

She was laid to rest at Wali Bagh Charsadda after the funeral prayer. Maulana Mohsin Uddin offered her funeral prayer. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Federal and Provincial Ministers and parliamentarians besides members of the civil society condoled the sad demise of the veteran politician. They prayed Allah Almighty to may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Naseem Wali Khan was born in 1933 in Mardan and was married to former politician and President of ANP Abdul Wali Khan in 1954.

She was the mother of Sangeen Wali Khan (late) and Dr Gulalai Wali Khan as well as step-mother of ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan. She was the sister of former federal minister Azam Khan Hoti and paternal aunt of Member National Assembly and former CM KP Ameer Haider Hoti.

Served as president of ANP, MNA and MPA several times, Naseem Wali Khan had also served as parliamentary leader of the Awami National Party in Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In January 2012, after an absence of around seven years, she announced her return to practical politics on recovery from the emotional trauma of her husband and son’s sudden deaths. Later, Begum Naseem, who had an already tense relationship with current ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan, developed differences with the ANP leadership owing to political reasons that resulted in her parting ways with the party and formation of Awami National Party-Wali (ANP-W). In 2017, however, Asfandyar and Begum Naseem reconciled and the latter announced a merger of her faction ANP-W with the ANP.