Qureshi, Blinken discuss regional developments, bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken discussed bilateral relations and important regional developments, according to a Foreign Office statement issued after their telephonic conversation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for a broad-based and comprehensive partnership with the United States that was anchored in close economic cooperation, enhanced regional connectivity and common vision for a peaceful South Asia.

He highlighted the salience of ‘transformed’ Pakistan, with its shifting focus on geo-economics. He underscored that this vision rested on three central pillars of peace, development partnerships, and connectivity. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Afghan peace process.

He said that achieving peaceful political solution in Afghanistan was the shared responsibility of all Afghan parties as well as the key international and regional stakeholders. Underscoring importance of responsible withdrawal, he stressed that reduction in violence, permanent ceasefire, and seizing this historic opportunity to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement was indispensable.

He highlighted Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and the progress made in strengthening the anti-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering regimes. He reaffirmed the resolve to continue efforts in this regard. He apprised Secretary Antony Blinken of Pakistani people’s deep concern and anguish on the worsening humanitarian situation in the Israeli occupied Palestinian territories.

He underscored the importance of US role in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution. The foreign minister and that the US secretary agreed to stay in touch and work together on advancing the two countries’ shared bilateral and regional interests.