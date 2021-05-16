Above 30 urged by NCOC to get vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has asked all those above 30 years of age to get vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent COVID-19.

In a message on Sunday, NCOC asked the people above 30 people to get registered by sending their CNIC number to 1166 before visiting the vaccination center.

“Walk-in facility for above 40 years also needs prior registration ” NCOC added in its public awareness message.

In a Social Media campaign, NCOC said that vaccines protect individuals and communities. “Vaccination not only protects you, but it also protects those who cannot be vaccinated ” is mentioned.