Cycling world champion Alaphilippe to skip Tokyo Games

PARIS: French world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe will skip the Olympic road race for personal reasons, he said on Saturday. “After giving it a lot of thought, I have decided, after agreeing with the national coach and my Deceuninck-Quick Step team, not to make myself available for selection for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics,” Alaphilippe wrote on Instagram. “It is a personal, well-considered decision,” added the 28-year-old, who is becoming a father next month. Alaphilippe, who was fourth in the Olympic road race in 2016, will however be at the start of the Tour de France on June 26 in Brest.













