Crypto crash continues over Musk’s statement, Buterin’s moves

A crypto crash continues for the third straight day on Saturday with several of the most popular cryptocurrencies taking a beating.

As of 1220 hours GMT, bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, shed 3.27 percent to reach $48,724. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $914 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) shed 2.49 percent to reach $3,870. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has fallen to $450 billion. On the other hand, Binance Coin (BNB) shed 3.09 percent to reach $583. The market capitalisation of BNB stands at $90 billion after this decrease.

Likewise, dogecoin (Doge) shed 5.49 percent to reach $0.5137. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $60 billion. Similarly, Tether (USDT) reached $1 with 0.02 percent decrease in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $58 billion with this decrease. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has to take some of the blame for cryptocurrencies’ falling. Musk announced on Twitter that Tesla is no longer accepting Bitcoin for payments. He said this decision was made in connection to the effect mining and transactions of the crypto have on the environment.