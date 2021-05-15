Public transport to resume from Sunday

On Saturday Mass Transit Authority has decided to resume the Metro Bus Service from Sunday in Lahore starting from 6 am.

The Mass Transit Authority have decided to start the service a day before than it was decided as the positivity ratio of the Coronavirus has been declining. The Metro Service was closed till May 17 to stop the spread of the COVID; however, it is now starting from 16th May.

The metro staff has been ordered to reach their offices on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Chief Minister, decided on Friday to continue public transport service in the province.

The shopping malls a long with the automobile sector is to be opened from Monday; a decision made by the provincial government. However, this decision has been met with criticism as there is no such concept of social distancing in these malls and shops.

The automobile markets will be open for seven days a week, however, the car and bikes markets and dealerships will be open for only for days with strict SOPs as directed by Buzdar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was in favor of opening the public transport in the last meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC). A decision which was opposed by Balochistan and Sindh.