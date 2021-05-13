President Alvi, PM Imran urge nation to observe Covid-19 precautions during Eid

ISLAMBAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have urged the countrymen to strictly observe anti-COVID precautions to stem the spread of pandemic and show compassion towards the poor while celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In their separate messages on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr today (Thursday), they said the world is grappled with COVID19 pandemic and strict adherence to the anti-virus protocols is extremely necessary to avert massive outbreak of the pandemic. The president greeted the nation as well as the Muslim world on Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed that the day brings along plenty of pleasures and joys.

The prime minister, in his message, greeted the nation on the annual festival and thanked Allah Almighty for blessing with the holy month of Ramazan. He said the objective of making the believers pass through the exercise of patience and thankfulness is to realize others’ sufferings and hunger as the compassion towards others is the real strength and identity of a human society. The prime minister said same feelings were also the characteristics of State of Madina, which we follow as our role model and strive to develop a human friendly society.

The prime minister also called for remembering those who have sacrificed their lives for a greater cause to bring pride to the nation. Prime Minister Imran Khan said on the occasion of Eid, the prayers and wishes of the Pakistani nation are with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.