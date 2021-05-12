Pakistan exports to EU increase by $1.1bn in last 10 months

ISLAMABAD – Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that Pakistan exports to European Union (EU) countries increased by $ 1.1 billion during the last 10 months of current fiscal year 2020-21.

The increased by 17.4 percent to $7.474 billion as compared to $6.367 billion in July to April 2020, he said this on his twitter account. He said that some of the major markets showing this increase are Poland 23 percent, Sweden 21 percent, Netherlands 21 percent, Germany 19 percent, France 14 percent, Belgium 12 percent, Italy four percent and Spain two percent.

The adviser said the European Union was a very important market for Pakistan and the government greatly appreciate tireless efforts of exporters for making this possible under very difficult conditions. “We also commend efforts of commerce minister, trade and investment officers in EU major market destinations including Warsaw, Stockholm, The Hague, Paris, Rome and Madrid and urge them to provide even greater facilitation to our exporters and Investors,” he said.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that a new milestone has been achieved with the first-ever truck from Uzbekistan reaching Pakistan under the TIR Convention. This was the result of collaboration between the transport companies of the two sides, he said, adding this follows the successful shipment of first-ever cargo from Pakistan to Uzbekistan earlier this month.

The adviser said that this was the beginning of a new era where trucks from both the sides will take trade cargo to and from Karachi and Gwadar ports.