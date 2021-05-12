Gigi Hadid stands with Palestine

Gigi Hadid, the renowned supermodel has taken a stand for the Palestinians after Israel’s attack on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Belonging to a Palestinian background, Hadid shared a Story on her Instagram where she wrote “You will not erase Palestine.”

The 26-year-old also honored Palestinian mothers with children in Israeli jails on Mother’s Day in another story on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid had also shared a post on her Instagram which stated, “We honor mothers who have lost children to police violence. Mothers who have lost children to drone strikes. Palestinian mothers with children in Israeli jails.”