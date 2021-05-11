PM achieved nothing but rice bags from Saudi Arabia visit: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday questioned what has Prime Minister Imran Khan achieved during his visit to Saudi Arabia apart from receiving 19,000 bags of rice in terms of Zakat and Fitra. According to a statement issued from the Bilawal House, the PPP chief said that the expenses of the prime minister’s Saudi Arabia visit should be compared with the price of rice bags received in the form of Zakat. “If the cost of the premier’s visit to the Kingdom is compared to the price of rice bags given as Zakat, one can ask that was it worth going there,” he further said. “If Mr Khan’s 22-year struggle’s objective is to make an atomic power to beg for Zakat rice, then we pray that God save us from people who make such struggles,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that people must hold Imran Khan accountable, who went to Saudi Arabia for Umrah after raising chicken prices to more than Rs 400 per kg. “Mr. Prime Minister, your claims of controlling inflation by taking notice and falsifying inquiry reports have been exposed,” he said, adding that the prime minister who is spending Eid holidays in Nathia Gali, is unaware of the ‘tsunami of change’ in every nook and corner of the country.

He said salary class can survive in the lockdown but how will daily wagers eke out their living during the lockdown. He asked Imran Khan what policy he had made for these daily wagers. He pleaded to the prime minister to have mercy on the poor, saying that in just one year, prices of bakery items have gone up by 19%. He said that the PTI government has no control over hoarders nor does it have any policy even to stop spiraling inflation and maintain the existing prices in the country.