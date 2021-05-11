Industrialists raise concerns over rise in street crimes

The fresh wave of street crimes in the financial capital of the country is increasing a sense of insecurity among citizens and traders and the relevant authorities must act fast to curb this trend.

This was said by Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) in a statement, drawing the attention of the chief minister of Sindh towards such incidents. The PHMA said that it seems that police and other law enforcement agencies are busy in lockdown activities due to Covid-19 and the general public are being deprived of their valuables. It is the need of the hour to take immediate safety measures and strict action against the criminal elements area otherwise all the efforts in the past which revived peace and security will go in vain. “Therefore, the gravity of the situation demands your immediate intervention and direction to the police department to increase patrolling and deploy policemen on key points of the areas for the safety and security of the citizens,” the statement added.