‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Saturday

The successful sequel to the blockbuster Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, is coming to Amazon Prime Video. The movie will start streaming on the OTT platform from May 15. Wonder Woman 1984 sees Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor face-off against the dangerous duo of Max Lord and the Cheetah. Set in the Cold War era, the film has been helmed by Patty Jenkins, who directed the first part of the franchise. Wonder Woman 1984 received a mixed response upon its release last year, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 59 percent score. The critical consensus on the site read, “Wonder Woman 1984 struggles with sequel overload, but still offers enough vibrant escapism to satisfy fans of the franchise and its classic central character.”













