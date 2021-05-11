CAA detects ‘fake’ Covid-19 PCR test results from inbound travellers

LAHORE: In a shocking development, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has detected ‘fake’ Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test results from inbound travellers especially from Gulf countries, local media reported on Tuesday.

Many passengers travelling to Pakistan have been tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival while they were holding negative PCR test results.

Taking notice of the situation, the CAA expressed grave concern and directed all airlines operating to and from Pakistan to ensure that all passengers travelling to the country possess test results from government- approved labs and that no test results be accepted without a valid QR code.

A statement issued by the CAA said, “Upon conducting an investigation into the issue, it has been found that passengers travelled to Pakistan using fake PCR negative test results and, endangered not only passengers travelling with them, but also undermined the intense efforts being made at the national level to curb the spread of Covid-19, especially from Gulf states.”