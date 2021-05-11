We stand with Palestine: Bella

Supermodel Bella Hadid is not one to shy away from her Palestinian roots, a fact that was highlighted once again over the weekend when she took to Instagram to voice out her support for the nation in the wake of Israeli oppression.

The 24-year-old turned to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of stories explaining the current situation in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem, and also reshared her sister Alana Hadid’s Instagram story on her own profile with a heartfelt message.

“My sisters and I, we speak in a family group chat every day. Mostly about Palestine and all that goes on. It is so hard to put into words how I feel,” wrote Bella. “I feel the pain of my ancestors. I cry for them. I cry for my Palestinian brothers and sisters, there now, feeling unsafe and scared.”

‘My sisters and I, we speak in a family group chat every day,’ wrote Bella

“This needs to stop, there is NO room for this in 2021!!!! My sister wrote perfectly how I feel today. We are proud Palestinian and we stand with Palestine,” she added.

The original story by Alana features a tearful selfie of the designer with her own heart-wrenching message. “Hate is not the answer. Everyone’s God teaches love,” she wrote.

The supermodel sibling-duo Bella and Gigi Hadid are the daughters of Mohamed Hadid, a real-estate developer born in Palestine.