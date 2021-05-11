PTV to telecast special programmes on Eidul Fitr

Pakistan Television Corporation on Monday issued a special telecast schedule for its viewers on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr titled “Eid- e- Umeed”.

On the first day of Eid mini comedy series “Khatta Meetha”, a special children’s Eid show, “Hum Sab Saath Hain” and Mazahia Mushaira will be telecast. Renowned poets of the country will present their unique poems in the Mushaira. Other programmes to be presented on the first day of Eid include special play “Ishq Wishq”, Tribute to Mehdi Hassan, Ertugrul Ghazi, Legend of Markhor, Creative Kids and the behind-the-scenes recordings of the drama Ertugrul Ghazi. The programs for the second day of Eid include the previous day’s programs as well as “Eid Ki Naveed”, “Becharey Kanwarey” and Star & Style.

On the third day of Eid, “Merey Shokh Sanam” and Melody Night will be presented for the entertainment of the audience.