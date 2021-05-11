Pakistani short film wins three international awards

A Pakistani short film ‘Darya Kay Iss Paar,’ made by alumni of Lahore Engineering University on a very low budget, has won three international awards.

The movie received six nominations at the annual World Festival in New York City, USA, and won in three categories – Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Idea awards.

In a post on social media, musician and audio engineer Mubeen Zahid wrote, “former student producer Shoaib Sultan showed up in the summer of 2019 with an idea, and a producer wanting to highlight critical, painful issues affecting the lives of young people in the beautiful, mountainous region of Chitral.”

“Some of the old group joined in and with a magnificent, fresh young team of film-makers, the short film ‘Darya Ke Iss Paar’ was born,” he added.