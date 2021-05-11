Taliban and Afghan forces declare Eid holiday ceasefire as violence soars

The Taliban and Afghan government Monday declared a three-day ceasefire for this week’s Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, following a sharp spike in violence as Washington goes about withdrawing its remaining troops from Afghanistan.

Violence has soared since May 1 — the deadline missed by the United States to withdraw the last of its troops — and while the Taliban have avoided engaging American forces, attacks against government and civilian targets have not stopped. In the latest, the interior ministry said Monday that at least 11 people were killed by a bomb that struck a bus overnight in southeastern Zabul province.

That followed Saturday’s carnage outside a school in the capital Kabul when a series of bombs killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 100 — most of them young girls. Early Monday, the Taliban instructed their fighters “to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid”. That was matched later in the day by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who went further by urging the Taliban to announce a permanent truce to end the bloody war. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, and the holiday begins according to the sighting of the new moon.

Permanent ceasefire needed

The Taliban and government have declared similar ceasefires in the past to mark Islamic holidays.

On Saturday, a series of bombs detonated outside a girls’ school in Dasht-e-Barchi, a suburb of Kabul largely populated by the Shiite Hazara community which is often targeted by extremist Sunni Islamist militants. It was the deadliest attack in more than a year and came as residents were shopping ahead of the Eid holiday. On Sunday, on a desolate hilltop cemetery, bodies in small wooden coffins were lowered into graves, one by one, by mourners still in shock. “I rushed to the scene and found myself in the middle of bodies, their hands and heads cut off and bones smashed,” said Mohammad Taqi, whose two daughters were students at the school but escaped the attack.

“All of them were girls. Their bodies piled on top of each other.”

‘Why are they fighting Afghans?’

Kabul resident Rashed Hashimi said the Taliban should stop fighting as US forces were leaving. “The Taliban were saying they were fighting the foreigners, but now the foreigners are leaving,” he said. “So, why are they fighting Afghans?” Political analyst Fawad Kochi said the ceasefire was a way for the Taliban leadership to give its forces a brief respite from fighting that has intensified since the US troop withdrawal formally commenced on May 1.