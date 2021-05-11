Chinese firm to train Pakistani workers

Chinese textile company Challenge signed an agreement with the Gilgit-Baltistan government to train 2,000 workers and provide them jobs in its factory in Lahore, accoding to Gwadar Pro.

Managing Director of the Chinese company Karen Chen and representatives of the government of Gilgit-Baltistan signed the agreement. Qamar Bobi, a businessman who played a vital role in bringing in Chinese investment in Pakistan, was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Karen Chen said that as per the agreement, 2,000 workers would be selected from Gilgit-Baltistan and after training, they would be given jobs in textile establishments in Lahore where the employees would be provided accommodation and food free of charge. Chen said the textile unit employs 3000 people. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid thanked the Chinese company for providing employment opportunities to the people of the region.