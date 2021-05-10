Gen Bajwa, Ashraf Ghani discuss effective border management, peace process

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Chief of UK Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter was also present during the meeting, held in Kabul. Matters of mutual interest, current developments in Afghan peace process, enhanced bilateral security and defence cooperation and need for effective border management between the two countries were discussed.

During a day-long official visit, General Qamar Bajwa reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular. “We will always support Afghan-led and Afghan owned peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders,” he said.

President Ashraf Ghani thanked the Pakistan Army chief for a meaningful discussion and appreciated Pakistan’s sincere and positive role in the Afghan peace process. Later, General Qamar Bajwa also called on Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah and discussed matters related to the peace process.

Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid accompanied the army chief during the day-long visit to Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

SIR CARTER CALLS ON GEN BAJWA

Chief of UK Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter also called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly current developments in Afghan peace process and measures to further enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.

The army chief offered condolences on sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and said that the world has lost a highly respected friend. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

The ISPR statement said that the army chief thanked the British dignitary for UK’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that the Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the UK.