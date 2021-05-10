Sinovac vaccine: one million more doses arrive

Another stock of one million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Pakistan from China through a special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The federal government has expedited the imports of Covid-19 vaccines after the virus spread intensifies in the country. Prior to the arrival of fresh stock, six special planes of the national carrier had brought millions of vaccine doses to Pakistan.

Sources told that Pakistan has purchased the Sinovac vaccines from a Chinese pharmaceutical company and the stock arrived at Islamabad airport. Earlier on May 9, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced that Pakistan received nearly 12 million doses of corona vaccine so far. The country has received overall 11.9 mln doses of China’s Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino Covid-19 vaccines and AstraZeneca from the COVAX, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said in its statement.

COVAX had provided 1.23 mln vaccine doses of Oxford University’s AstraZeneca, the NCOC further said. “Large consignments of corona vaccine are expected in Pakistan this month,” NCOC said. “Pakistan will receive one million doses of Sinovac on May 09, (tomorrow), while 1.5 mln doses of Sinovac will reach Pakistan between Mary 13 to 15,” according to NCOC.

The country will also receive 1.5 mln more doses of Sinovac at the end of this month, NCOC said. Pakistan’s umbrella body to tackle the Covid-19 crisis has advised people above 60 years of age to get vaccinated as people above 60 are more vulnerable to the disease. It is patient to mention that Pakistan will also prepare a Chinese coronavirus vaccine locally from this month.

Strict adherence to SOPs

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday directed the provincial governments to use all resources and ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the lockdown.

A meeting of the NCOC was held with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan in the chair in Islamabad to discuss the overall Covid-19 situation in the country.

The meeting decided that tourism points all across the country will remain closed from 8th to 16th May. All travel nodes leading to tourist/picnic spots will also remain closed. All routes to the tourist spots will be closed including northern areas, Seaview and other coastal areas, according to NCOC.

Shopping malls, markets, hotels and restaurants will also be closed including the hotels and restaurants located in the surroundings of picnic places.

However, the restrictions will not be applied to food services, grocery, petrol pumps, bakeries, medical stores and other shops of essential commodities.

However, groceries shops, Bakeries and Sweet shops are allowed to remain open on daily basis till 06:00 pm for the duration from 8 to16 May 21. Tandoors and milk shops will remain open 24 /7 with immediate effect.