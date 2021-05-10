No Eid travel plans, #StayHomeStaySafe: Asad Umar

Tourist spots across the country will remain closed during Eid holidays this year, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday. In a tweet on Sunday, he reminded people that all tourist destinations will remain closed from May 8 to May 16. “Please do not come, or you will be turned back.” According to the minister, in an NCOC meeting, the chief secretaries from all units with popular tourist destinations were instructed to remind everyone about the restrictions and ensure they were followed. The government has placed a ban on all tourism activities across the country in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Travel nodes leading to tourist spots such as Murree, Galiyat, Swat, Kalam, and northern areas have been closed as well. Inter-province and inter-city transport have been banned as well except for the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan who return back home during the vacations. In Sindh, Sea View and beaches have been closed too. Earlier in the day, the government decided to close Ramazan Bachat Bazaars in Punjab. On Sunday over 3,500 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths have been reported in the country as the tally of infections has crossed 800,000 and the death toll is now over 18,600.













