SECP organizes webinar on Growth Enterprise Board

While continuing its outreach efforts to promote startups and innovative solutions to the financial market on Saturday the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) has created awareness through webinar over Growth Enterprise Market. In collaboration with National Incubation Center (NIC), the SECP’ innovation office arranged a session on ‘An Overview of Growth Enterprise Board’ through webinar. The session was focused on providing awareness regarding Growth Enterprise Market (GEM), which serves as a second-tier board at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the listing and trading of equity securities. As an alternate to the Main Board of PSX, GEM allows both SMEs and large cap companies to raise equity capital from eligible investors and provides a platform for companies to avail low cost financing. The participants were provided a comprehensive overview of regulatory regime of GEM Board, which aims to facilitate small and medium sized companies in capital formation and promote ease of doing business in the country.













