Experts urged strong academic linkages between BRI countries

Experts from different countries of the world stressed for strong academic, research and innovation linkages amongst the higher education institutions in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries. Speakers expressed these views in a webinar on “Building Academic Linkages within BRI Countries” organized by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS). Ms. Farhat Asif, Founder President, IPDS sharing her views said that through the stronger cooperation between China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran, peace and stability in the region can be restored. Dr. Manzoor Soomro Vice President, Belt and Road International Science Education Coordinating Committee said that there is a need to create strong academic and research linkages on science and technological advancement from China to BRI countries vice versa.













