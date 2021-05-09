Celebrities mourn demise of Sumbul

Pakistani celebrities are mourning the death of actress Sumbul Shahid, sister of veteran Pakistani artist Bushra Ansari, who passed away on Thursday after a long battle with coronavirus.

Sumbul Shahid was put on ventilator on April 22 after her health deteriorated. Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas had requested their fans and social media followers to pray for speedy recovery of their sister.

Condolences started pouring in after news of the loss to Pakistan’s entertainment industry came to light. Ayeza Khan, Minal Khan, Hira Mani, Ayesha Omar, Asad Siddiqui, Shahroz Sabzwari, Yasir Hussain and Ali Safina were just some of the celebrities who paid tribute to the late actress.