Eight pacts to be inked as PM leaves for KSA today

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are likely to sign eight important agreements as Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the cabinet, the Foreign Office said on Thursday. During the visit, the prime minister’s consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

The Foreign Office in a statement issued prior to the visit said the two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The prime minister will also meet the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also interact with Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

Separately, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will sign more than eight important agreements during the visit. Talking to media in Jeddah, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would reach Saudi Arabia on Friday and all preparations for his reception have been finalised. Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Supreme Coordinating Council will also be established during the visit. Significant progress has also been made on the issue of release of Pakistanis jailed in Saudi Arabia and positive development will be made during the visit of the prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is already in Saudi Arabia, where he has held important meetings with Saudi military and civil leadership.