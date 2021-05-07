SHCC Anti-Quackery Committee imposes Rs 0.8 million fine

Sindh HealthCare Commission, Directorate of Anti-Quackery Committee approved 27 cases for de-sealing application and imposed Rs. 08 Lacs penalties against violators in a meeting.

In the meeting the Directorate team presented 27 cases from all 06 divisions of the Sindh before Committee. The members of committee scrutinized every case and recommended imposition of Rs 800,000 penalties in all cases against the healthcare establishments, which were involved in quackery practices, non-compliance and violation of SHCC Act and Regulations.

Dr. Khalid Sheikh praised the actions of Directorate for lodgment of 07 FIRs against 15 habitual violators (quacks) in different districts of Sindh. He advised the Anti-Quackery Directorate to conduct follow up visits after de-sealing and check the compliance status of SHCC’s decisions and register cases against the quacks, who failed to follow the decisions of SHCC.

Dr. Khalid Sheikh advised the Inspection and Enforcement team, SHCC, to check infection prevention control measures taken by Healthcare Establishments and application of Covid-19 SoPs during their visits at Clinics. He said that the quacks are playing a major role in transmission of infectious diseases in the Province and curbing quackery will eventually improve the quality of healthcare services in the Province of Sindh.