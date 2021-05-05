Top court directs govt to fix oxygen cylinder price

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued directives to Ministry of Industries and Production to fix the price of oxygen cylinders within two days’ time besides seeking price determination mechanism in the matter.

A three-member bench of the top court led by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad issued the directive during hearing of suo-motu over coronavirus in response to plea of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

During the course of proceedings, the bench expressed dissatisfaction over performance of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) observing there is mismanagement in the affairs. He observed a factory known as Al-Hafeez was established to manufacture N-95 masks, adding that

all machinery and duties for the factory were paid in net cash. He questioned whether Pakistani Ambassador in China was engaged to purchase the machinery rather than diplomatic assignments. He pointed out that a chartered plane was also flown through the embassy. The bench issued directives to Chairman NDMA to visit all the quarantine centres.

The Chief Justice also questioned as to why NDMA has paid net cash to buy medical equipment from China, hinting at to examine the matter in depth.

Provincial law officer of the KP informed the bench that suppliers were charging excessively for oxygen cylinders in absence of official rates. Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) counsel submitted the Ministry of Industries and Production deals with the supply of medical oxygen and that the drug regulator has nothing to do with it.

Appearing before the bench, Advocate General Punjab seeking the court permission for funds to procure ambulances to which the Chief Justice said that the matter would be fixed for hearing before a five-member bench.

Taking notice of absence of the Sindh Advocate General in the matter the court sought report of the absence and a comprehensive report from Sindh relating to spending in social sector. The Chief Justice observed prima facie after spending substantial amount in the education sector nothing has been changed in the Sindh. He further remarked that if huge amount of dollars was earmarked in the education sector in Sindh then all the schools in the province should become like Harvard and literacy ratio should be 100 percent.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General for Pakistan informed the bench that the Pakistan Steel Mills oxygen plant is nearly 40 years old saying there would be cost of one billion rupees to get oxygen plant operational. He assured the court that government will submit a comprehensive report over the existing oxygen situation during next date of hearing.

Later, the bench sought report from federal secretary health over existing situation of coronavirus and measures taken to cope with the pandemic amid asking NDMA to submit report in the matter after a month.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, counsel for Civil Aviation Authority appeared before the bench saying criminal proceedings have been initiated against pilots who secured fake licenses. She further apprised the court that through impersonation in the exams the fake pilots secured license with the connivance of some Authority employees for ill-gotten money. The counsel pointed out that there was also money laundering for fake licenses. Later, the court issued directives to DG of the Authority to the perusal of the cases against fake license holder pilot and submit a report during next hearing.

Hearing of the suo motu was adjourned for a month.