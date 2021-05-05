Troop dies of lighting in Land Kotal

A Frontier Corp (FC) soldier died on Tuesday when he was hit by lightning and thunderstorm here in Loy-Shelman,the bordering area of sub-division Landi Kotal,district Khyber.

As per the sources, the deceased troop identified as Khalil Chetrali of 213 wing,Tirah Rifle of FC was executing his duty in 3737 check post at hill tops, when he was struck by lightning, killing him on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the forces official moved to the site and shifted the body to the military hospital for medico-legal formalities, the official told.

Later, his body was transported to his native village Chetral for burial purposes.