The ECP conundrum

Pawry is in full swing for the PML-N, whose demand for a vote recount in the NA-249 constituency has been accepted by the Election Commission of Pakistan. With Shehbaz Sharif taking to Twitter to welcome the move to restore the “credibility of vote,” party leadership is having a ball. This announcement has come on the heels of a slanging match between the fiery Maryam Nawaz and just as perfervid PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In no mood to let his party’s victory go to waste, he had earlier taken the PML-N’s heated opposition to the final vote count to the task. He had regretted that its leaders were only interested in opposing the opposition. However, seeing the ECP order a recount, he talked of plans to scrutinise many seats from 2018 that fell within a narrow threshold of five per cent. The two parties have found themselves back at each other’s throats and the days of their much-touted camaraderie feel like another lifetime!

Yet, more pressing remain the questions regarding some unique decisions by the ECP. Only in February, it had jolted all quarters by ordering a new election for NA-75. This clear acceptance of the then united PDM’s position was seen by some radical analysts as the militablishment gaslighting the government. Now, whether the powers that be had actually refrained from intervening for Islamabad and lorded over such a crucial organ of the state is a debate far beyond today’s scope. But the ECP’s clear tilt towards the PML-N cannot be denied. May it be the Chief Election Commissioner’s open rebukal of the government’s resignation demand or the ECP’s daring judgements regarding the entire state machinery involved in the Daska fiasco; the council seems to be making decisions as per the wishes of Lahori Lions. So many controversies; so few answers!

Bilawal is spot-on in calling the recent judgement a “new precedent.” The ECP would be better off preparing the grounds for many, more such applications from candidates bitter at seeing the losing end. Even now, petitions have been submitted by both Pak Sarzameen Party and the PTI regarding blatant rigging in the race. The two have made a clear request for repolling. While it remains to be seen what the ECP would decide on these appeals, for now, it is determined to show teeth. The days of shying away from the spotlight are far gone. It is not 2013 when blatant allegations of rigging the general polls used to fall on deaf ears. Even former secretary of the commission stepping in the open with accusations against the then CEC had done little to open the said fraud. *