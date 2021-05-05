Daily Times

Wednesday, May 05, 2021


,

Prime Minister Imran Khan to address Pakistani ambassadors today

Web Desk

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday Prime Minister Imran Khan today will address Pakistani ambassadors across the world.

The minister said that the PM will address the ambassadors through video link scheduled today at 1:30 pm.

In a tweet, the minister said that Pakistani missions abroad were the identity of the country and diplomats had a very important role in this regard.

He said it was important that the Pakistani embassies all over the world to focus on the resolution of the problems of Pakistanis, especially the labour class.

