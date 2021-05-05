Prime Minister Imran Khan to address Pakistani ambassadors today

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday Prime Minister Imran Khan today will address Pakistani ambassadors across the world.

The minister said that the PM will address the ambassadors through video link scheduled today at 1:30 pm.

آج 130 بجے وزیر اعظم عمران خان دنیا بھر میں تعینات پاکستانی سفراء سےویڈیو لنک پر خطاب کریں گے، سفارتخانے پاکستان اور پاکستانیوں کی پہچان ہیں اور سفارتکاروں کا کردار اس ضمن میں انتہائ اہم ہے ،یہ اہم ہے کہ سفارت کار بیرون ملک مقیم پاکستانیوں کے خصوصاً مزدوروں کے مسائل پر توجہ دیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 5, 2021

In a tweet, the minister said that Pakistani missions abroad were the identity of the country and diplomats had a very important role in this regard.

He said it was important that the Pakistani embassies all over the world to focus on the resolution of the problems of Pakistanis, especially the labour class.