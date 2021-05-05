Punjab Opposition members stage walkout, reject govt’s legislation on Private Member Day

The opposition in Punjab Assembly led by PML-N recorded protest while staging a walkout from the House on the very first day of the 31st session that started on Tuesday. As per the details, the MPAs from the opposition benches rejected the government’s legislation on the Private Member Day, as they said that no government business can be taken on the Private Member Day. The opposition strongly criticized the government, for putting its business on the agenda on private members day. “We cannot become part of this unlawful and unconstitutional proceeding,” said the legislators of PML-N, before walking out from the House in protest while also chanting slogans against the government. Taking advantage of the absence of opposition from the House, the government passed Punjab Sugar Factories Control Amendment Bill 2020, Punjab Infectious Diseases Control and Prevention Amendment Bill, Punjab Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill 2021, Lahore Central Business Development District Authority Bill, Ravi Urban Development Authority bill, Emerson University Multan Bill 2021 and Local Government Amendment Bill 2020. Two new bills named University of Child Health Sciences Bill and Punjab Educational Institutions (reconstitution) Bill 2021 were also introduced in the House.

Earlier, the 31st session of Punjab Assembly commenced after a delay of almost three hours from its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

Earlier in the day, senior PML-N MPA Sardar Awais Laghari strongly criticized Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for torturing the Tehreek-Labaik Pakistan protesters who were demanding that government should expel French ambassador as a protest against publication of ‘blasphemous’ cartoons in Charlie Hebdo magazine. He demanded that the Punjab Chief Minister should come to the House and respond to the allegations leveled against him.

Laghari, who is also the General Secretary of PML-N Punjab, also criticized the government over the sugar and flour crisis.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that the credit of the passage of Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) bill goes to the Punjab Assembly. He also said that all opposition parties and the government are united on this issue. Earlier, addressing the Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday, Law Minister Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s unequivocal stand on the Honor of the Prophet and the Khatam-e- Nabuwat (End of Prophethood) is a source of pride for the entire nation. He said that there is no other opinion on the belief in the end of prophethood, it is a fundamental part of the faith of every Muslim.